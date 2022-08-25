This Week’s Comings & Goings

McNeill Investment Group, formerly McNeill Hotel Investors, announced that president and chief operating officer Mark Ricketts has transitioned to the new position of chief culture officer. Ricketts’ new position is part of the company’s strategic recapitalization with Prospect Ridge.

Enseo announced Corey Rhodes as its new CEO. Rhodes will lead Enseo through growth following a 2021 investment from H.I.G. Capital. Rhodes succeeds Founder and Board Chairman Vanessa Ogle, who launched the company as an integrated services provider.

SH Hotels & Resorts hired Ron Sheldon as senior vice president of technical services. Sheldon will lead all technical services efforts and related standards and act as a liaison between brands and development partners.

Commonwealth Hotels announced that Alison Mitchell has been appointed general manager of The Art Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton. Mitchell brings a decade of experience managing restaurants and hotels to the role, where she will oversee daily operations.

The Gwen, a Luxury Collection Hotel, appointed Nadeem Siddiqui as general manager. As the hotel’s newest appointed leader, Siddiqui brings 18-plus years of experience in hotel operations management to the property.

HRI Lodging has appointed Michael J. Deutsch as general manager and Becky Lister as director of sales and marketing at Hilton Garden Inn Austin University Capitol District. Deutsch will oversee operations, including guestrooms and meeting spaces, and Lister will manage all related efforts on property.

Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort, welcomed Austin Watkins to its team as director of sales and marketing. With over two decades of experience in the industry, Watkins will support the resort as it readies for its 2023 opening.

Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills announced that its Estérel restaurant has reopened with Executive Chef Fernando Bedolla at the helm. Bedolla introduces a new menu that is inspired by Los Angeles.

Loews Coral Gables Hotel announced Ricardo Jarquin as executive chef. In this role, Jarquin will lead all culinary aspects of the new hotel, including the development and implementation of menus in all dining outlets, banquet functions, and culinary programming.

Visit Carlsbad announced the appointment of Maria Riley as the new communications manager. Riley brings to the role 20 years of experience in marketing, advertising, public relations, and events.