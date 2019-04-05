Litt Group Renovates Candlewood Suites Athens

Boca Raton, Fla.—The Litt Group, a capital project administration and consulting firm for the hospitality industry, has completed the renovation of the Candlewood Suites Athens in Athens, Ga., for Waramaug Hospitality.

The four-story, 97-suite hotel was built in 2009 and acquired by Waramaug last year. The Litt Group worked with the brand and ownership to ensure the PIP brought the property up to current Candlewood brand standards. The comprehensive renovation included a new exterior paint scheme, monument signage, channel letters, and the gazebo was modified to include an ADA ramp. All suites received brand new case goods, window treatments, artwork, mirrors, and bathroom vanities. The kitchens were upgraded with new cabinets plus stone backsplashes, and new flooring to follow the LVT scheme.

“Owners need assistance reviewing PIPs to ensure they are adding items which add true value to their asset,” said Jay Litt, principal, The Litt Group. “Having the experience of operating hotels profitability, we understand how to avoid unnecessary capital costs and have the experience needed to negotiate with brands to ensure a win-win situation, which gives ownership a true return on investment.”

Advertisement

The Candlewood Suites Athens is located six miles west of the University of Georgia’s main campus, within close proximity to the Georgia Square Mall, and near manufacturers and distributors including Caterpillar, Benchmark Automation, Evoshield, Quality Deer Management Association (QDMA), and Formtech Enterprises. The Medical Center of Central Georgia, Georgia Theatre, Sanford Stadium, Oconee Veterans Park, and the Classic Center are all within a short driving distance of the property.