Study: Diversifying the Boards of U.S. Lodging Companies

In his recent study of gender diversity in the lodging industry, AETHOS New York Managing Director David Mansbach shared that of the 238 board seats available among the 28 U.S. lodging companies, only 51 were occupied by women (21 percent).

“In a world where women account for 80 percent of consumer spending, and a multitude of credible studies point to a correlation between greater gender diversity and strong board performance, it is time for us to address this issue head-on,” Mansbach stated. “Gender diversity within the boardroom leads to first-rate collaboration and ideas.”

To stimulate change in the U.S. lodging sector, Mansbach made several recommendations based on his advisory board member experiences.