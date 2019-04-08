Cambria Hotels Partners With Profs and Pints

ROCKVILLE, Md.—Cambria Hotels today announced a collaboration with Profs and Pints. The brand will build on its craft beer program and public spaces by hosting a series of talks—ranging from local history to emerging trends and more—at select locations across the country.

With a mission to share local knowledge and current insights with broader audiences, Profs and Pints brings college professors out of the classroom and into casual, open environments, such as bars and cafes. Profs and Pints launched in Washington, D.C., in October 2017, and the collaboration now takes the popular event format and content nationwide.

“Cambria Hotels offer visitors a greater sense of place and space. Our new collaboration with Profs and Pints takes that to a higher level,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “We’re excited to bring local, stimulating content to guests and members of Cambria’s local communities. Whether they’re a young professional working nearby or business traveler in town for the week, Profs and Pints attendees have the opportunity to learn something new and interesting, all while sipping our signature local craft brews or grabbing a bite to eat.”

Cambria will host several Profs and Pints events throughout 2019 at select properties in Washington D.C, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, and Dallas. The events are open to the public and tickets are available for purchase at Brown Paper Tickets.

“I’m excited to expand my company’s reach and start hosting events at Cambria Hotels throughout the country,” said Peter Schmidt, founder of Profs and Pints. “The brand’s immersive atmosphere and versatile bars are an ideal space to meet the growing demand for more content in more places.”

The first Cambria Profs and Pints event will take place on April 11 at the Cambria Washington D.C. Convention Center. University of Maryland history professor Richard Bell will discuss “Hamilton’s History Remix,” a deep dive into the popular musical and what it reveals about the marriage of history and show business. Other Cambria Profs and Pints lectures include: