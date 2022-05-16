STR: Weekly U.S. Hotel Occupancy Declined While ADR Increased

By
LODGING Staff
-
May 2022 Calendar

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel occupancy declined from the previous week, while average daily rate (ADR) increased slightly, according to STR’s latest data through May 7, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance

May 1-7, 2022

Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:
Occupancy: 63.9 percent (down 6.1 percent)
ADR: $147.24 (up 12.0 percent)
RevPAR: $94.10 (up 5.1 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Diego saw the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 5.6 percent to 74.5 percent).

Chicago experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 22.2 percent to 59.2 percent).

Advertisement

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco (down 29.1 percent to $142.60) and Philadelphia (down 26.7 percent to $89.06).

Previous articleFluctuating Fees: The Impact of the COVID-19 Industry Recession on Management Fees
Next articleFlexible Accommodations: The Pad
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here