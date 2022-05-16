STR: Weekly U.S. Hotel Occupancy Declined While ADR Increased

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel occupancy declined from the previous week, while average daily rate (ADR) increased slightly, according to STR’s latest data through May 7, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance May 1-7, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 63.9 percent (down 6.1 percent)

ADR: $147.24 (up 12.0 percent)

RevPAR: $94.10 (up 5.1 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Diego saw the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 5.6 percent to 74.5 percent).

Chicago experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 22.2 percent to 59.2 percent).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco (down 29.1 percent to $142.60) and Philadelphia (down 26.7 percent to $89.06).