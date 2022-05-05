HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — U.S. hotel occupancy improved from the previous week, while average daily rate (ADR) decreased slightly, according to STR’s latest data for the week of April 24-30, 2022.

U.S. Weekly Hotel Performance

April 24-30, 2022 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019) Occupancy: 66.6% (-3.4%)

ADR: $146.67 (+10.2%)

RevPAR: $97.72 (+6.4%)

STR reported that occupancy for the week of April 24-30 hit 66.6 percent—3.4 percent short of the comparable week in 2019. Average daily rate (ADR), at $146.67, surpassed the comparable week in 2019 by 10.2 percent, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) reached $97.72—up 6.4 percent versus the comparable week in 2019.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Phoenix saw the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 5.5 percent to 75.9 percent). Minneapolis experienced the largest occupancy decrease versus 2019 (down 23.8% to 55.1 percent). The steepest RevPAR deficits were in Boston (down 30 percent to $128.27) and Minneapolis (down 28.5 percent to $64.23).