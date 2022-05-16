Along the Blue River running through the Rocky Mountains, The Pad recently opened its 101 beds to travelers visiting Silverthorne, Colorado, and the surrounding area. Partially constructed from 18 upcycled shipping containers, the boutique hotel and hostel combo is set to become Summit County’s first Certified B Corporation. BraytonHughes Design Studios, the design consultant for the project, used a mountain modern concept for the interior guestrooms, which include deluxe rooms with private balconies, shared hostel-style dorms, and a family room for small groups—providing flexible options to all traveler types. The property’s look reflects its outdoor environment with bright and airy interiors, simple yet timeless patterns and materials, and a nature-inspired color palette. In line with The Pad’s focus on sustainability, BraytonHughes worked with Denver-based Where Wood Meets Steel to design custom bunk beds using reclaimed trees and recycled steel. Salvaged wood from the site’s previous occupant, the Robinson Dairy Building, is incorporated into The Pad’s back bar area, accent pieces, and artwork created by Colorado native Érica Nicol. Additional works by local artists are featured throughout the property. The Pad rounds out the guest experience with a rooftop deck and hot tub, the riverside A-BAR, and an adjacent lounge whose design draws inspiration from aspen trees. Other unique features include a bike path that guests can take from the property all the way to Vail, Colorado. Guests of The Pad are in a prime location to enjoy all the outdoor activities that the area has to offer, including skiing, hiking, biking, kayaking, and fishing.

At First Glance

Opened: November 2021

Beds: 101

Owners: Rob and Lynne Baer

Operator: The Pad Silverthorne, LLC