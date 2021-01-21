HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — U.S. weekly hotel occupancy climbed back to the 40 percent mark, according to STR data for the week of January 10-16, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Jan. 10-16, 2021 vs. Jan. 12-18, 2020 Occupancy: 40.1% (-31.8%)

ADR: $89.39 (-31.9%)

RevPAR: $35.85 (-53.6%)

Year over year, occupancy declined 31.8 percent to a level of 40.1 percent for the week of January 10-16, 2021—up from 37 percent the week prior. The last time U.S. weekly hotel occupancy surpassed 40 percent was the week of New Year’s Day, which saw occupancy boosted by holiday travel to a level of 40.6 percent.

During the week of January 10-16, 2021, average daily rate (ADR) declined 31.9 percent year over year to $89.39 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell 53.6 percent year over year to $35.85.

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (38.4 percent) but higher ADR ($95.94) than all other markets for the week of January 10-16, 2021. Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida, reported the highest occupancy level—53.8 percent. Top 25 Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (22.1 percent), and Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-Wisconsin (27 percent).

