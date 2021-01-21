Protection Preparedness: Don’t Forget About Fire Safety

1 Having systems in place

As in homes, smoke detectors are required for fire code compliance in hotels, but that’s just the beginning of what is needed in hotels, says Connor, who notes that equipment required for hotels and other commercial properties is generally far more sophisticated. Smoke detectors, he says, should be located in every guestroom and throughout the building. Then, too, are alarm systems with horns and strobes to rouse sleeping guests and all on the premises at the time of the emergency; battery operated lights above exit doors, which should be unlocked at all times; sprinklers in ceilings in guestrooms and throughout the property; and, of course, fire extinguishers—which are typically mounted encased in glass in hotel hallways—rated 2A or larger for Class A hazards within 75 feet of every location. “No one should have to travel more than 75 feet to get to a fire extinguisher,” Connor adds.

Another item that is required wherever there is food service—be it an indoor restaurant or outdoor event kitchen—is a kitchen stove hood, which automatically drops chemicals to extinguish a fire there.