HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. weekly hotel occupancy fell one point from the previous week, according to STR data for the week of March 21-27, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance March 21-27, 2021 Occupancy: 57.9%

ADR: $108.31

RevPAR: $62.68

At 57.9 percent, absolute occupancy was up 160.8 percent from the comparable, pandemic-affected week last year, but more importantly, represented more than 83 percent of occupancy regained from the 2019 benchmark. More than 21 million rooms were sold for the second week in a row, however, it was the first time in four weeks that the metric fell week over week, which is indicative of softening in the spring break demand that had boosted levels previously.

Average daily rate (ADR) for the week came in at $108.31 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) was $62.68.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa and Phoenix experienced the highest occupancy levels—81.8 percent and 77.1 percent, respectively. The lowest Top 25 occupancy levels came in Minneapolis (38.4 percent) and Boston (38.6 percent).

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed slightly lower occupancy (55.9 percent) but higher ADR ($115.92) than all other markets. The major markets continue to show the most sizeable gaps in current occupancy vs. comparable weeks from 2019.

