HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — U.S. weekly hotel occupancy jumped almost seven points from the previous week to the highest level the country has seen since early March 2020, according to STR’s latest data for the week of March 14-20, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance March 14-20, 2021 Occupancy: 58.9%

ADR: $108.07

RevPAR: $63.62

Absolute occupancy increased to a level of 58.9 percent for the week of March 14-20, 2021—a 93.9 percent increase from the comparable, pandemic-affected week last year. More importantly, noted STR, the 58.9 percent occupancy level represented almost 85 percent of occupancy regained from the 2019 benchmark. STR also noted greater improvement in ADR, which—at a level of $108.07 for the week—reached 81 percent of the comparable 2019 level. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) came in at $63.62 for the week of March 14-20, 2021.

Every Top 25 Market experienced week-to-week improvement in occupancy. Outside of the major markets, destinations in Florida and Texas continued to advance with those like the Florida Keys, Sarasota, McAllen/Brownsville, and San Antonio even surpassing 2019 levels. Additional insights on the week’s performance can be found via STR’s Market Recovery Monitor.

Among Top 25 Markets, Tampa and Miami experienced the highest occupancy levels—at 85.3 percent and 80.7 percent, respectively. The lowest Top 25 occupancy levels came in Boston (37 percent) and Minneapolis (39 percent).

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed slightly lower occupancy (56.5 percent) but higher ADR ($114.55) than all other markets. The major markets continue to show the most sizeable gaps in current occupancy vs. comparable weeks from 2019.

