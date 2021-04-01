This Week’s Comings and Goings

Mary Bennett is joining Omni Hotels & Resorts as vice president of marketing and digital strategy, and her responsibilities include growing the brand’s presence through strategic initiatives. Bennett was vice president, brand, marketing, and digital for Marriott International before Omni.

Brian Quinn has been named chief development officer for the renewed Sonesta International Hotels Corporation global hotel franchise organization. In this position, Quinn is leading franchise growth. He most recently served as chief franchise sales officer at Red Lion and brings 20 years of development experience to the position.

Kessler Collection has named Andrew Haas vice president of sales. Haas previously worked for Marriott International for 21 years. His most recent position was as corporate liaison for 50 North American franchise management companies that included the Kessler Collection, and he has also worked in numerous sales and marketing capacities.

Hotel Equities has named Syed Ali vice president of food and beverage and entertainment operations to support a growing portfolio of full-service, resort, and boutique hotels and restaurant and entertainment venues that fall under the firm’s 33 Degrees operating platform. Ali brings 25 years of experience to his role, most recently overseeing the beverage portfolio for 65 restaurants for FAT Brands.

Jeff Mochal has been appointed to senior vice president of corporate communications of MGM Resorts International. Mochal is responsible for overseeing strategic positioning and management strategies for media relations and internal communications. He was previously senior vice president for marketing and communication for LPL Financial.

Vice President of Operations Bobby Bowers is retiring from STR, effective April 1. Bowers has worked with STR for 26 years, starting his career as the first hotel industry professional hired by STR. He also spent 15 years with Holiday Inn as a director of competition analysis before he was hired by STR.

Michelle Marlowe is senior vice president of accounting for Island Hospitality Management. Marlowe is responsible for accounting, financial, and internal controls for the third-party management company. Marlowe was previously a controller for Chatham Lodging Trust for 10 years.

Benchmark has promoted Anthony Berkau to general manager of Willows Lodge, a Gemstone Collection property, in Woodinville, Wash. Berkau was previously working as lodge manager for the property. During his tenure, he was also the property’s food and beverage director and wine director.

Wyndham Destinations made multiple promotions and hires for its resorts operations: Jonathan Laskey has been promoted to regional vice president, resort operations; Abdul Abou Shadi has been promoted to general manager for WorldMark Indio; Remie Allen has been hired as general manager for WorldMark Granby – Rocky Mountain Preserve; and Jorge Gonzalez has been hired as general manager for the joint Club Wyndham/WorldMark Taos and WorldMark Red River.

Paramount Hotel Group announced three new promotions: Alyssa Kickenweitz to vice president of analysis and asset management from operations and acquisitions analyst; Jim Kubisky to vice president of information technology from manager of information technology; and Susan Matanin to controller from assistant controller.

Mike Pedulla has been named president of Grossman Company properties, and he will be in charge of strategic planning and growth. Before his new position, Pedulla was with DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners for 18 years. In addition, Matt Crow is joining the company’s Board of Directors.

Interior Image Group (IIG), an interior design and procurement firm, has promoted Jillian Schuck to director of design from senior design-project manager. In addition, IIG has named Scott Durst senior project manager, and he will lead design features and meeting requirements for the group’s projects.

