HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance came in lower than the previous week and showed mixed comparisons with 2019, according to STR’s latest data through August 27, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance August 21-27, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 65.0 percent (down 2.5 percent)

ADR: $147.16 (up 15.0 percent)

RevPAR: $95.62 (up 12.1 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Orlando reported the largest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 21.1 percent to 63.8 percent).

Miami posted the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 32.2 percent to $180.17).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco (down 39.2 percent to $143.37) and New Orleans (23.1 percent to $54.57).