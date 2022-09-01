Finance & DevelopmentFinanceSTR: U.S. Weekly Hotel Performance Shows Mixed Comparisons With 2019
Finance & DevelopmentFinanceMarket Reports

STR: U.S. Weekly Hotel Performance Shows Mixed Comparisons With 2019

By LODGING Staff
august 2022

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance came in lower than the previous week and showed mixed comparisons with 2019, according to STR’s latest data through August 27, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance

August 21-27, 2022

Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:
Occupancy: 65.0 percent (down 2.5 percent)
ADR: $147.16 (up 15.0 percent)
RevPAR: $95.62 (up 12.1 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Orlando reported the largest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 21.1 percent to 63.8 percent).

Miami posted the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 32.2 percent to $180.17).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco (down 39.2 percent to $143.37) and New Orleans (23.1 percent to $54.57).

Previous articleRed Roof PLUS+ & Suites Birmingham – Bessemer Conversion Opens
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Development

Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Birmingham – Bessemer Conversion Opens

LODGING Staff -
Comings and goings
Comings & Goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

LODGING Staff -