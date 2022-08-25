STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Continues Falling, Improves Compared to 2019

By
LODGING Staff
-
august 2022

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance came in lower than the previous week but showed improved comparisons with 2019, according to STR’s latest data through August 20, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance

August 14-20, 2022

Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:
Occupancy: 67.3 percent (down 3.9 percent)
ADR: $150.96 (up 16.7 percent)
RevPAR: $101.59 (up 12.2 percent)

While none of the Top 25 Markets showed an occupancy increase over 2019, Detroit came closest to its pre-pandemic comparable (down 2.5 percent to 68.0 percent).

Miami posted the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 33.4 percent to $189.57).

The steepest RevPAR deficit was in San Francisco (down 28.8 percent to $150.51).

LODGING Staff

