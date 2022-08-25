HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance came in lower than the previous week but showed improved comparisons with 2019, according to STR’s latest data through August 20, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance August 14-20, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 67.3 percent (down 3.9 percent)

ADR: $150.96 (up 16.7 percent)

RevPAR: $101.59 (up 12.2 percent)

While none of the Top 25 Markets showed an occupancy increase over 2019, Detroit came closest to its pre-pandemic comparable (down 2.5 percent to 68.0 percent).

Miami posted the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 33.4 percent to $189.57).

The steepest RevPAR deficit was in San Francisco (down 28.8 percent to $150.51).