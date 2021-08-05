STR: U.S. Weekly Hotel Occupancy Dipped But Room Rates Are Up

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. weekly hotel occupancy dipped from the previous week but room rates were up slightly, according to STR’s latest data through July 31, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance

July 25 through 31, 2021

Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 70.1 percent (down 6.2 percent)

ADR: $142.76 (up 6.8 percent)

RevPAR: $100.07 (up 0.1 percent)

ADR remained at an all-time high on a nominal basis, but not when adjusted for inflation ($135).

Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach saw the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 2.2 percent to 82.5 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 30.5 percent to 60 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR (up 43.3 percent to $215.34) and RevPAR (up 38.3 percent to $156.01) increases over 2019.

The largest RevPAR drops were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 47.8 percent to $101.44) and Minneapolis (down 39.2 percent to $66.71).