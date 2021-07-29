STR: U.S. Room Rates Reach an All-Time High

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. weekly hotel occupancy reached its highest level since October 2019, and U.S. room rates hit an all-time high, according to STR’s latest data through July 24, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance July 18 through 24, 2021 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week

Occupancy: 71.4 percent (down 7.8 percent)

ADR: $141.75 (up 4.0 percent)

RevPAR: $101.24 (down 4.2 percent)

Historically, the middle weeks of July are the country’s highest occupancy weeks each year, and 2021 has been no different even as demand slows week to week. ADR, while at an all-time high on a nominal basis, comes in at a value of $136 when adjusted for inflation. The ADR number would be shy of the record from 2019. Both occupancy and ADR played a role in RevPAR reaching its highest level since July 2019 on a nominal basis.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa saw the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 2.9 percent to 78.5 percent).

Advertisement

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 35.2 percent to 58.3 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR (up 52.0 percent to $237.49) and RevPAR (up 49.3 percent to $183.66) increases over 2019.

The largest RevPAR drops were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 54.4 percent to $97.93) and Washington, D.C. (down 43.4 percent to $69.86).