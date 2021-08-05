AAHOACON 2021 Showcases Technology Companies and Products

Many technology providers are showcasing new and existing products at AAHOACON 2021 to show hoteliers the options available to enhance guest experiences. While some companies are taking the opportunity to announce new products and partnerships, others are taking advantage of the platform provided by AAHOACON 2021 to expose their brand to a wider audience.

Updated August 5, 2021.

GE Appliances Air & Water Solutions

Launched in early 2021, GE Appliances Air & Water Solutions is showing the capabilities of the GE Zoneline UltimateV10 at AAHOACON 2021. The product has SmartHQ WiFi capabilities and is low-maintenance, offering a new way of installing air conditioning chassis. GE Appliances Air & Water Solutions is also showing its portfolio of tankless and tank-style water heaters, water filtration, PTAC, VTAC, and ductless heating and cooling solutions. The products are currently available for hotel owners to implement on-property.

Hotel Internet Services

Hotel Internet Services (HIS) has its guestroom entertainment, online connectivity, and contactless compatible guest services showing at AAHOACON 2021. BeyondTV is HIS’s comprehensive guest entertainment and in-room services platform that meets guests’ personalization needs. BeyondTV is compatible with streaming services and hotel information, amenity requests, and room services. BeyondTV includes the myRemote feature, which is downloadable to guests via QR code and allows personal devices to turn into remotes. At the conference, HIS is also showing Beyond GuestCast, a content casting platform.

Nomadix Inc.

Announced before AAHOACON 2021, Nomadix has added the EG 1000 to its family of internet gateways. The EG 1000 gateway leverages guests’ needs for reliable and fast WiFi and creates guest and tenant experiences for a new market segment of small-to-mid-tier hotels, apartments, and senior living communities. EG 1000 has the same features and functionalities as established Nomadix gateways at a lower price point. And EG 1000 also provides secure and compliant connectivity, enabling differentiated experiences with multiple plan and service options.

PPDS

PPDS—Philips professional displays provider—is exhibiting its collection of technology throughout the conference. The products shown include the Philips T-Line interactive HD display range and the Philips MediaSuite TVs. In addition, PPDS announced three new partnerships with property management system integrators throughout the hospitality industry: Nonius, Nevotek, and Imagine Soft. The partnerships will allow hoteliers to use their hotel TVs to the fullest potential to drive communications with guests, enhance guest satisfaction, and drive new revenue streams.