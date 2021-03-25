This Week’s Comings and Goings

Andrea Grigg has been named head of global asset management, hotels and hospitality, for JLL. This is a newly created role for the company, and in this position, Grigg is increasing alignment across JLL’s asset management portfolios. Grigg is also continuing to serve as head of the Americas for JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Asset Management division.

Effective July 1, 2021, Angie Kamath will be service as dean of NYU’s School of Professional Studies. Before joining NYU, Kamath was university dean at the City University of New York (CUNY), where she served as a leader who developed student supports, cultivated partnerships, and fundraised.

Brian Berry is executive vice president of commercial strategy and Peter Karpinski is executive vice president of operations, independent and lifestyle hotels, for Pyramid Hotel Group. Berry is leading sales, marketing, and revenue management, and Karpinski is growing the company’s footprint in the lifestyle segment.

Advertisement

HP Hotels has named Ed Robison senior vice president of owner relations and development. Robison is supporting growth initiatives and working with transaction structures. Robison previously worked with Hilton for 14 years, with his most recent position being senior director of owner support for the Hilton Focused Service and All-Suites brands.

Katherine Tai has been named U.S. Trade Representative for the U.S. Travel Association. In this position, Tai is responsible for promoting U.S. exports to assist in rebuilding the economy during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. Rebuilding the economy is one of Tai’s top priorities.

Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge at the HALL Arts Hotel has named Dan Landsberg executive chef. As executive chef, Landsberg is leading culinary operations, menu creation, and catering concepts. Landsberg was previously with ZaZa Hospitality, where he led the Dragonfly restaurant’s culinary operations.

Adriaan Radder has been named general manager of the Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island, where he will lead operations, marketing, and financial outlets. Radder most recently was general manager of the Mandarin Oriental in Washington, D.C., where he supported a renovation and increased the property’s satisfaction scores.

Kohler Hospitality & Real Estaq has named two new general managers to lead its properties. Rubén Cambero Sedano is general manager of The American Club and Inn on Woodlake in Kohler, Wis., and Shawn Dortman is general manager of LODGE KOHLER located in Green Bay, Wis.

Michael (Mickey) Melendez is general manager of Fenway Hotel in Dunedin, Fla., where he will lead hiring and operational efforts. Melendez started his career over 17 years prior, and is bringing his experience to Fenway Hotel. Prior to Fenway Hotel, Melendez was task force general manager for Playa Largo Resort & Spa.

Donna Horii has been named national group sales manager at The Charter at Beaver Creek, an East West Hospitality property. The property is completing a renovation, and Horii will lead group sales to the property. Horii previously served as business development manager for the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Outrigger Hospitality Group has named multiple new executives to leadership positions: Chryssaldo Thomas is area general manager and general manager for OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger and area general manager for Waikiki Malia by Outrigger; Carly Clement is general manager for Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort; Edwin Torres is general manager for Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger; and So’o Tana is hotel manager for Waikiki Malia by Outrigger.

R.M Woolworth & Associates have named three new associates to join the firm. Henry B. “Hank” Stanley, Jr., and Jill L. Bidwell have been named principals. In addition, Henry B. “Hank” Fonde, Jr., was named senior vice president. The team is providing expertise and assisting in increasing profitability for the company.

Burt Cabañas has been named chairman of the Florida International University Foundation. Cabañas is founder and chairman of BENCHMARK, as well as a graduate of the Florida International University School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. Cabañas served as vice chair from 2018-2020.

UniFocus has named Corey McCarthy chief marketing officer, and she is focusing on the company’s hotel, restaurant, and healthcare sectors. Prior to UniFocus, McCarthy was vice president of marketing for Beekeeper, which is a workforce communication platform, where she worked with clients and technology.

Jonathan Newbury has been promoted to executive vice president of Asia Pacific for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. Newbury has worked in the industry for almost 30 years specifically in international independent hotels. Newbury joined Preferred in 2008, most recently serving as senior vice president of strategic development.

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News