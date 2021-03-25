IHG’s avid and voco Brands Reach Development Milestones

IHG Hotels & Resorts this week announced that its avid and voco brands have reached new development milestones: The 30th avid hotel opened in Milwaukee and voco reached 50 signed and open hotels in more than 20 countries worldwide, marking the company’s fastest-ever global expansion.

avid hotels Marks 30th Opening

The avid hotel Milwaukee West-Waukesha, owned by Kingbird Real Estate and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, is the 30th opening for IHG’s avid hotels brand. Since its introduction in 2017, the brand has grown quickly across North America, with 2020 seeing the opening of the first location in Mexico, which was completed in 10 months, and construction of the first location in Canada.

With more than 200 hotels signed since launch and around 90 of those in planning or under construction, avid hotels is part of IHG’s Essentials brand portfolio, which also includes Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express.

“The strength of the avid hotels brand lies in its efficiency and clear, well-defined identity—for both guests and owners,” said Karen Gilbride, vice president of avid hotels and Atwell Suites. “Guests appreciate our guarantee that their stays will be just right, and hotel owners are attracted by the avid hotels low cost to build and high margin operating model which delivers strong returns. On behalf of our entire team, we congratulate the Kingbird and Aimbridge teams on the opening of this milestone property.”

The 95-room avid hotel Milwaukee West-Waukesha is less than three miles from the Waukesha County Airport, Waukesha County Expo Center, the Center Court Sports Complex, and the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee at Waukesha.

“We are thrilled to partner with IHG and Aimbridge Hospitality to open the 30th avid hotel in our own home state of Wisconsin. As our industry recovers, the avid hotels brand represents the future of everyday travel—strong value for owners and guests, with an experience tailored for both the business and leisure segments,” added Dr. Adel B. Korkor, founder and CEO of Kingbird Real Estate.

voco Hotels Signs 50th Property

IHG Hotels & Resorts’ premium voco Hotels brand has officially reached its milestone of 50 signed and open hotels in more than 20 countries across the globe—marking IHG’s fastest-ever global expansion.

After launching in 2018 and debuting its first signing and opening in Australia, voco Hotels entered IHG’s largest markets in the United States and China in late 2020, with new properties now open in New York and Hangzhou. Its milestone 50th signing, voco Brisbane City Centre in Australia, is set to open its doors later this year.

The voco brand is attracting interest from owners looking to convert hotels, maximize returns, and quickly benefit from IHG’s global scale, technology platforms, and loyalty program, IHG Rewards. Amidst the pandemic in 2020, IHG reported an increase in conversion activity with 25 percent of the company’s signings reported as conversions and 13 percent of those for the voco brand. The brand’s versatility also continues to evolve, with the first all-suites property signed in Doha and the first new-build properties—one open in Edinburgh, Scotland, and another opening in Nanjing, China, later this year.

“With the ability to hold onto the informality and charm of an independent hotel, paired with the quality and reassurance of a respected global brand, our voco Hotels brand has seen extraordinary growth since launching in Australia only two and a half years ago,” said Jane Mackie, senior vice president, global marketing, luxury and upscale brands, IHG. “With its entry into the U.S. and China last year, we anticipate significant growth potential for the voco brand and its unique offer for owners and guests. By focusing on and celebrating each hotel’s individual spirit and character, we make it easier and faster for owners to move from signing to opening, providing a real advantage in today’s market.”

The company has set a goal of reaching 200 voco hotels in urban and leisure locations around the globe within 10 years.

