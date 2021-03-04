HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—In the final full week of February, U.S. weekly hotel occupancy dipped slightly from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data for the week of February 21-27, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Feb. 21-27, 2021 vs. Feb. 23-29, 2020 Occupancy: 47.5% (-25.8%)

ADR: $96.72 (-25.2%)

RevPAR: $45.90 (-44.5%)

Year over year, occupancy for the week of February 21-27, 2021, declined 25.8 percent to a level of 47.5 percent—down from 48.1 percent the week prior. Average daily rate (ADR) for the final week of February fell 25.2 percent year over year to $96.72 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined 44.5 percent to $45.90.

The week-over-week decrease was the country’s first since late January. Florida, California, and New York reported the largest drops in demand. Texas, on the other hand, led the nation in room nights sold as hotels continued to house residents displaced by winter storm damage. The state’s occupancy reached a pandemic high of 57.3 percent, up a full point from the week prior.

Advertisement

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed slightly lower occupancy (45 percent) but higher ADR ($102.49) than all other markets.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Miami saw the highest occupancy level (68.5 percent).

Top 25 Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island (30.2 percent) and Minneapolis (30.8 percent).

Get Lodging Daily News delivered to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE