CHICAGO — This week, Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the global growth of its independent collection brands, including recent openings and development plans through 2025 across the Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, and JdV by Hyatt brands.

“With each new hotel opening under Hyatt’s three independent collection brands, we are encouraging unique discovery of the local culture or history of the hotel’s location, truly illustrating the spirit of these three distinct brands,” said Katie Johnson, global brand leader, independent collection, Hyatt. “Learning from our guests, members, and customers is key to Hyatt. Each of these hotels accelerates our efforts to expand our independent collections in markets that reach travelers and surprise locals with captivating experiences.”

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand defines luxury by experiences, with 25 properties worldwide providing thought-provoking environments for guests seeking a sophisticated yet unscripted experience when they travel.

Destination by Hyatt hotels are a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts, and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the spirit of each location. ​Formerly known as Destination Hotels, the rebranded collection was recently renamed Destination by Hyatt to reflect its global reach. In more than 30 locations nationwide, each property is crafted to be a place of discovery through immersive experiences, authentic design, and genuine service.

Embracing the brand’s original namesake—Joie de Vivre—JdV by Hyatt is all about celebrating the joy of life. The recently rebranded collection includes 14 hotels that reflect their respective urban neighborhoods and offer guests a community for the spirited, the light-hearted, and the young-at-heart.

Planned new hotel openings in 2021 across Hyatt’s independent collection of brands include the first JdV by Hyatt hotels in Canada and Sweden as well as:

The Anndore House, a JdV by Hyatt hotel in Toronto, Canada

Banyan Cay Resort and Golf, a Destination by Hyatt hotel in West Palm Beach, Florida

Commune by the Great Wall, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Beijing, China

El Capitan Hotel, a JdV by Hyatt hotel in Merced, California

Hôtel du Palais Biarritz, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Biarritz, France

The Langbo Chengdu, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Chengdu, China

Mission Pacific Hotel, a JdV by Hyatt hotel in Oceanside, California

The Seabird Resort, a Destination by Hyatt hotel in Oceanside, California

The Shay, a Destination by Hyatt hotel in Culver City, California

Story Hotel Riddargatan, a JdV by Hyatt hotel in Stockholm, Sweden

Story Hotel Signalfabriken, a JdV by Hyatt hotel in Stockholm, Sweden

Story Hotel Studio Malmö, a JdV by Hyatt hotel in Malmö, Sweden

The Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes, a Destination by Hyatt hotel in Isle of Palms, South Carolina

The Walper, a JdV by Hyatt hotel in Toronto, Canada

A hotel in Jingdezhen, China, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

A hotel in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

By 2025, Hyatt’s independent collection of brands expect to welcome several new properties including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand’s entry into Japan, Thailand, and Mexico, as well as:

Hotel La Compañia, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Panama City, Panama

Grand Hansa Hotel, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Helsinki, Finland

Rancho Pescadero, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Todos Santos, Mexico

A hotel in Tongli, Suzhou, China, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

The Barai Hua Hin, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Hua Hin, Thailand

The former Byblos Hotel, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Mijas, Spain

A hotel near Mount Fuji, Japan, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Shizuoka, Japan

