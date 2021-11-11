STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Increased Slightly

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased slightly from the previous week, according to STR‘s latest data through November 6, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance October 31-November 6, 2021 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week

Occupancy: 59.8 percent (down 13.0 percent)

ADR: $128.14 (down 3.2 percent)

RevPAR: $76.61 (down 15.8 percent)

While none of the Top 25 Markets recorded an occupancy increase over 2019, Norfolk/Virginia Beach came closest to its 2019 comparable (down 5.2 percent to 59.9 percent).

Oahu Island experienced the steepest occupancy decline from 2019 (down 45.0 percent to 46.5 percent)

Advertisement

Miami reported the largest ADR increase when compared with 2019 (up 13.6 percent to $205.56).

The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 57.7 percent to $90.33) and Washington, D.C. (down 49.2 percent to $73.03).