STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Reflects Positive Comparisons

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week, and year-over-year comparisons reflected the positive side of the Easter calendar shift, according to STR’s latest data through April 15, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance April 9-15, 2023 Percentage change from comparable week in 2022:

Occupancy: 64.2 percent (up 3.7 percent)

ADR: $155.33 (up 4.7 percent)

RevPAR: $99.67 (up 8.6 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Minneapolis saw the highest year-over-year increase in occupancy (up 17.4 percent to 54.5 percent).

Washington, D.C., showed the most substantial ADR (up 22.5 percent to $200.99) and RevPAR (up 38.1 percent to $146.73) growth year over year.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in San Francisco (down 22.3 percent to $114.41) and Miami (down 14.2 percent to $189.90).