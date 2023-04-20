Finance & DevelopmentSTR: U.S. Hotel Performance Reflects Positive Comparisons
STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Reflects Positive Comparisons

By LODGING Staff

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week, and year-over-year comparisons reflected the positive side of the Easter calendar shift, according to STR’s latest data through April 15, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance

April 9-15, 2023

Percentage change from comparable week in 2022:
Occupancy: 64.2 percent (up 3.7 percent)
ADR: $155.33 (up 4.7 percent)
RevPAR: $99.67 (up 8.6 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Minneapolis saw the highest year-over-year increase in occupancy (up 17.4 percent to 54.5 percent).

Washington, D.C., showed the most substantial ADR (up 22.5 percent to $200.99) and RevPAR (up 38.1 percent to $146.73) growth year over year.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in San Francisco (down 22.3 percent to $114.41) and Miami (down 14.2 percent to $189.90).

