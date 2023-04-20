ATLANTA, Georgia—Shiji Group has installed its online reputation management platform Shiji ReviewPro across 16 Coast Hotels properties and 8 restaurants in North America. Coast Hotels is a Canadian-based hotel brand with properties across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, Alaska, Washington State, California, and Hawaii.

With the addition of Shiji ReviewPro, Coast Hotels will have the tools to provide service and improve the guest experience. Shiji ReviewPro’s technology, global footprint, client support and training, and integration capabilities allow the partnership with Coast Hotels to build on its reputation and grow its business. The platform provides the Coast Hotels team with insights into guest feedback and helps them respond to reviews in real-time, resulting in guest satisfaction and loyalty.

“We are excited to partner with Shiji and leverage their expertise in guest feedback management to drive guest satisfaction and build our brand,” said Brigitte Diem-Guy, vice president of revenue strategies and communication at Coast Hotels. “Shiji ReviewPro allows us to understand our performance and guest satisfaction levels across our properties, even before the guest arrives, to ensure we are providing the best possible experience.”

“As we continue to grow our presence in North America, we are excited to partner with Coast Hotels to help drive their growth through guest satisfaction,” said Kevin King, chief operating officer of Shiji Group. “Shiji ReviewPro is an ideal solution for hotel brands that are committed to exceptional service and guest satisfaction, and we are proud to be Coast Hotels’ partner of choice.”

Coast Hotels plans to expand the use of Shiji ReviewPro solution across several additional properties by the end of 2023.