WASHINGTON—American Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers released the following statement after Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed an important hotel employee safety bill—Arizona House Bill 2379.

“We are disappointed that Governor Hobbs vetoed an important hotel employee safety bill—HB 2379,” said Rogers. “At its core, this bill was about keeping hotel employees safe. It would have prevented the government from requiring Arizona hotels to house the homeless right next to paying guests without necessary wraparound social services.”

“At the American Hotel & Lodging Association, we are currently fighting against a proposed mandate to house homeless in Los Angeles, California, hotels. HB 2379 would have served as a vital safeguard to prevent these harmful policies from spreading to Arizona. We applaud the bill sponsor, Representative Matt Gress, for his leadership in taking a proactive stance against this kind of mandate. We hope the governor will reconsider her stance and join us in our efforts to protect Arizona hotel workers.”