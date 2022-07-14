STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Lowers From Previous Week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—As expected on the negative side of a holiday calendar shift, U.S. hotel performance came in lower than the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through July 9, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance July 3-9, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 63.3 percent (down 14.5 percent)

ADR: $153.71 (up 15.7 percent)

RevPAR: $97.37 (down 1.1 percent)

Whereas the previous week’s percentage changes were elevated on the favorable side of the calendar shift, the most recent week was skewed downward due to a comparison with a non-holiday week in 2019. After two consecutive weeks of lower demand around the Fourth of July holiday, the metrics are expected to strengthen for the remaining weeks of July.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Oahu Island reported the highest levels in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (86.2 percent), ADR ($315.57), and RevPAR ($271.92).