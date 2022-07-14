AHLA Welcomes New Member: Preferred Hotels & Resorts

WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced it has welcomed Preferred Hotels & Resorts as a new member.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 650 hotels, resorts, residences, and hotel groups across 80 countries—including 190 properties in the United States.

Independent hotels are important fixtures in the U.S. hotel landscape and comprise nearly one-third of the nation’s hotel rooms. Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ AHLA membership further strengthens the voice of independent hotels within the industry and deepens AHLA’s presence in the segment.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts joins an AHLA membership roster that includes more than 30,000 members, 80 percent of all franchised hotels, and the 10 largest hotel companies in the United States. In addition to hoteliers, AHLA membership includes state and local lodging associations, hospitality associations, industry service providers and suppliers, universities, and hospitality students.

“AHLA’s second-to-none advocacy, affiliate services, and communication capabilities are precisely why we decided to join,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “As a champion of hoteliers and hospitality groups operating across the United States and an influential voice within the industry, we look forward to working closely with AHLA’s team to generate new opportunities and greater visibility of our member hotels nationwide.”

“On behalf of the growing AHLA family, we’d like to extend a warm welcome to Preferred Hotels & Resorts,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “As the world’s largest independent hotel brand, Preferred Hotels & Resorts will bring a host of important perspectives to AHLA, and we look forward to elevating the voices and priorities of independent hoteliers on their behalf.”

The announcement builds on AHLA’s strong membership growth trajectory over the past two years, during which AHLA achieved record membership and overall satisfaction levels and has expanded via strategic partnerships and mergers with leading hospitality organizations, including the Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) and Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG), respectively.