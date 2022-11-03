HUNTER Announces Sale of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kendall East

ATLANTA—Hunter Hotel Advisors announced the sale of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kendall East in Miami. IRAS Group sold the 66-room property to Borluv Group for $8,825,000. Robert Taylor and Sophia Pittaluga of HUNTER’s Miami Office arranged the sale on behalf of IRAS Group. HUNTER continues working in the region, having sold 29 properties in Florida worth more than $625 million year-to-date.

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kendall East Miami has 66 guestrooms and suites. With a location 30 minutes from Miami International Airport, the all-suite hotel is for leisure, family, and business travelers. In addition to amenities like free internet, an outdoor pool, and a fitness center, the property is close to Zoo Miami, the University of Miami, and the recently renovated Palms at Town & Country Mall. The location and brand association helped The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kendall East Miami perform well in occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR for the twelve-month ending in June 2022.