STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases, Shows Mixed Comparisons to 2019

LODGING Staff
January

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance rose from the previous week and showed mixed comparisons against 2019, according to STR’s latest data through January 14, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance

January 8-14, 2023

Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:
Occupancy: 54.8 percent (down 5.5 percent)
ADR: $144.81 (up 15.7 percent)
RevPAR: $79.38 (up 9.3 percent)

While none of the Top 25 Markets reported an occupancy increase over 2019, Dallas came closest to its 2019 comparable (down 2.1 percent to 69.0 percent).

San Francisco posted the highest ADR (up 141.1 percent to $574.24) and RevPAR (up 91.9 percent to $373.97) jumps over 2019, helped by the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The steepest RevPAR declines from 2019 were seen in Detroit (down 32.6 percent to $55.32) and Seattle (down 21.8 percent to $78.26).

