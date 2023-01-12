STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Falls With Post-Holiday Seasonality

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Reflecting post-holiday seasonality and an unfavorable calendar shift, U.S. hotel performance fell from the previous week and showed weakened comparisons against 2019, according to STR’s latest data through January 7, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance January 1-7, 2023 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 47.2 percent (down 11.5 percent)

ADR: $142.82 (up 11.2 percent)

RevPAR: $67.40 (down 1.5 percent)

The comparable week in 2019 (January 6-12) was a full business week.

Orlando was the only Top 25 Market to report an occupancy increase over 2019 (up 2.0 percent to 71.3 percent).

Of note, Las Vegas saw the highest occupancy level (73.5 percent). This was the first week with Las Vegas performance data included in STR’s reporting thanks to the rollout of new non-participant modeling in the United States.

Advertisement

Oahu Island posted the highest ADR lift over 2019 (up 42.6 percent to $332.05).

San Francisco (down 81.8 percent to $72.25) saw the steepest RevPAR decline from 2019 due to the market hosting the College Football Playoff National Championship during the corresponding week in 2019.