Seacoast Suites Introduces Final Renovation Phase

MIAMI BEACH, Florida—Designed by Morris Lapidus, Seacoast Suites, a 160-suite apart-hotel, has introduced the final phase of a series of property upgrades. Aiming to restore its original concept, the renovations underscore Seacoast Suite’s commitment to growing the on-property experience for business and leisure travelers.

“Our focus was to take care of the needs of the modern traveler, whether that’s someone on a business trip or family vacation,” said Melissa Meruelo, owner of Seacoast Suites. “In the suites, we focused on creating a refined atmosphere where visitors can relax or maximize their productivity at their own discretion. Our public spaces have also been transformed inside and out, allowing for the ultimate guest experience.”

Over the past five years, Seacoast Suites has been introducing new apartment-style units, which have been refurbished with new furnishings, fixtures, and appliances, as well as a refresh of the public areas. Recreational space improvements include poolside cabanas, pool tile and lighting, hammocks, a playground, volleyball nets, tennis courts, an expansion of the in-house restaurant Tropical Lounge to the pool deck, and the opening of the poolside Tiki Bar.

Additionally, in 2020, Seacoast welcomed beachside private events venue Palm House. Centrally located, the 40,000-square-foot Palm House offers a range of covered and uncovered event spaces for weddings, cocktail parties, rehearsal dinners, and receptions. Full-service packages are available with options ranging from in-house catering, rentals, onsite coordination, décor, and planning. Its location at the Seacoast Suites also allows overnight accommodations to be integrated into the experience.