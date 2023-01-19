Registration Opens for The Hospitality Show

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex announced that registration is now open for The Hospitality Show (THE SHOW), a hospitality operations and technology event to be held June 27-29, 2023, at The Venetian Las Vegas.

Accor, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels, Extended Stay America, G6 Hospitality, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Red Roof, Sonesta International Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Ecolab, and Guest Worldwide support the event, with DIRECTV sponsoring the opening reception at Tao Beach June 27, 2023.

“DIRECTV HOSPITALITY is excited to partner with American Hotel & Lodging Association and Questex on this opportunity to transform the hotel trade show experience,” said DIRECTV HOSPITALITY Associate Vice President Kim Twiggs. “Guest expectations—as well as owner/operator expectations—continue to evolve as we recover from the pandemic, and The Hospitality Show offers a great opportunity for the best and brightest companies in the industry to come together in a new, exciting format to define the future of hospitality.”

THE SHOW will bring together senior executives of hotel brands, owners, management companies, marketing companies, and their teams. The three-day event will offer education through insights from speakers from a mainstage as well as stages set throughout the exhibition hall. In addition to think-tank-style sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to discover products and services from over 300 vendors.

From a lobby walk-through to a sample guestroom with technology demos, attendees can experience solutions that can affect the guest experience, address labor issues, and impact their sustainability efforts.

“COVID-19 sparked a technological revolution throughout the hotel industry, and The Hospitality Show is the only event that will bring together both the tech pros driving innovation and the operational leaders weaving it into every aspect of hotel operations,” said Apple Hospitality REIT CEO Justin Knight. “THE SHOW is this year’s can’t-miss hospitality event, and the Apple Hospitality REIT team is looking forward to being there.”

“With its unique focus on bringing together the most influential and respected leaders in both hospitality operations and technology, THE SHOW is shaping up to be the most important hotel event of 2023,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “We invite you and your team to join us in Las Vegas this June as we take the hospitality event experience to the next level and reach new heights in networking, collaboration, and learning.”