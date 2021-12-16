STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases From Previous Week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through December 11, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance December 5-11, 2021 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 57.4 percent (down 4.8 percent)

ADR: $128.35 (up 2.3 percent)

RevPAR: $73.73 (down 2.7 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach saw the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 4.2 percent to 55.2 percent).

New York City reported the highest weekly occupancy level (81.5 percent) of any STR-defined U.S. market. NYC’s occupancy level was 13.0 percent lower than the 2019 comparable.

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest occupancy decline from 2019 (down 32.7 percent to 59.8 percent).

Miami registered the largest ADR increase when compared with 2019 (up 30.1 percent to $229.34).

The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 53.2 percent to $106.83) and Washington, D.C. (down 32.6 percent to $69.23).