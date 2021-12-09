STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Down Compared to 2019 but Up Weekly

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Performance comparisons with 2019 were lower but occupancy increased from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through December 4, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance November 28, 2021, through December 4, 2021 (Percentage change from 2019 comparable):

Occupancy: 54.8 percent (down 8.8 percent)

ADR: $127.92 (down 0.5 percent)

RevPAR: $70.08 (down 9.2 percent)

While none of the Top 25 Markets recorded an occupancy increase over 2019, Los Angeles matched its 2019 comparable (70.0 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest occupancy decline from 2019 (down 37.3 percent to 48.4 percent).

Miami, lifted by Art Basel, reported the largest ADR increase when compared with 2019 (up 32.9 percent to $373.71).

The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 54.9 percent to $77.57) and Washington, D.C. (down 38.2 percent to $60.39).