David Kong to Receive Arne Sorenson Social Impact Leadership Award

LOS ANGELES—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), The American Hotel & Lodging Foundation, and The BHN Group announced David Kong, the recently retired president and CEO of BWH Hotel Group, has been named the inaugural recipient of the Arne Sorenson Social Impact Leadership Award. Kong will be recognized during the AHLA Foundation’s fundraising gala, the Night of a Thousand Stars on Sunday, January 23, 2022, as well as during the 21st annual Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

The Arne Sorenson Social Impact Leadership Award is a new award named for the late Arne Sorenson, an industry icon and former president and CEO of Marriott International who passed away in February 2021. The award will be presented annually to a senior-level executive in the lodging industry who strives to drive change through strong leadership and community engagement. Nominations are reviewed by AHLA’s Executive Committee and representatives from ALIS.

“Like Arne, David is an industry icon—an amazing leader and among the most respected people in our industry,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “The story of David’s career trajectory, from dishwasher to CEO, is inspiring to us all—as is his commitment to the next generation of hotel leaders and the communities we serve. It has been a joy to work with David, and I can think of no better way to honor him at the conclusion of his illustrious career than with this award.”

Advertisement

“The humanity-meets-business crossroads that Arne and David built their leadership styles around are more important than ever, so it’s an honor to acknowledge Arne’s legacy by having David as the inaugural recipient of this award,” said Jeff Higley, president of The BHN Group. “The impact of embracing a people-centric approach by prominently addressing key social issues serves as an agent of change far beyond the boundaries of the hotel industry. We should all be proud of the impact that Arne and David have contributed by being kind, thoughtful, and forward-looking leaders.”

Kong’s lifelong career in hospitality began when he immigrated to the United States from Hong Kong as a young adult, with no money, job, or connections to offer support. He started as a dishwasher and busboy and rose through the ranks, culminating in his role as president and CEO of BWH Hotel Group from 2004-2021. During his career, Kong also held leadership positions with KPMG Consulting, Hyatt Hotels, Omni International, and Hilton Hotels.

Kong is known in the industry as a strategic thinker and innovator. Highlights of his leadership include: