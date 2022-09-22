HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week and showed improved comparisons with 2019, according to STR’s latest data through September 17, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance September 11-17, 2022 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 69.6 percent (down 2.4 percent)

ADR: $155.58 (up 15.6 percent)

RevPAR: $108.25 (up 12.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach reported the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 6.6 percent to 70.9 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 30.7 percent to $177.10).

The steepest RevPAR declines were in San Francisco (down 23.1 percent to $203.27) and Houston (down 13.0 percent to $63.58).