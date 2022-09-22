Finance & DevelopmentFinanceSTR: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases and Shows Improvements With 2019 Comparisons
STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases and Shows Improvements With 2019 Comparisons

By LODGING Staff
september 2022

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week and showed improved comparisons with 2019, according to STR’s latest data through September 17, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance

September 11-17, 2022

Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:
Occupancy: 69.6 percent (down 2.4 percent)
ADR: $155.58 (up 15.6 percent)
RevPAR: $108.25 (up 12.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach reported the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 6.6 percent to 70.9 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 30.7 percent to $177.10).

The steepest RevPAR declines were in San Francisco (down 23.1 percent to $203.27) and Houston (down 13.0 percent to $63.58).

