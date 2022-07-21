STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases After Two-Week Drop

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—After two consecutive weeks of lower demand around the Fourth of July holiday, U.S. hotel performance bounced back from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through July 16, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance July 10-16, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 72.0 percent (down 7.4 percent)

ADR: $157.23 (up 14.9 percent)

RevPAR: $113.28 (up 6.4 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Diego reported the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 1.0 percent to 89.9 percent).

San Diego (89.9 percent), Oahu Island (87.2 percent), and Seattle (85.8 percent) led the major markets in absolute occupancy for the week.

Miami posted the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 29.9 percent to $204.15).

San Francisco was the only market to report an ADR decrease compared to 2019 (down 4.1 percent to $229.24).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco (down 20.7 percent to $168.69) and Minneapolis (down 15.5 percent to $100.84).