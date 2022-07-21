PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Palladium Hotel Group, one of the largest Spanish hotel companies, announced a commercial alliance that will add more than 6,800 rooms to Wyndham’s Registry Collection. The 14 all-inclusive TRS Hotels and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts managed by Palladium Hotel Group are located in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Brazil and will join Wyndham’s portfolio under a long-term agreement leveraging Wyndham’s distribution and bringing Wyndham’s all-inclusive resort portfolio to 26 hotels.

“Expanding Registry Collection Hotels continues Wyndham’s global growth in the luxury space and grants more travelers access to new, preeminent experiences in some of the most remarkable destinations,” said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “These unique, all-inclusive hotels are designed to ensure that guests—whether redeeming Wyndham Rewards points or booking directly—will enjoy an elevated vacation.”

“This agreement with a hotel company that has one of the greatest distribution capacities in the United States is a great pairing for us,” said Jesús Sobrino, CEO of Palladium Hotel Group. “This alliance is part of our commitment to the American market due to its proximity and great air connectivity with the Caribbean destinations where we operate. We are also very pleased to add synergies between our Palladium Rewards program and Wyndham Rewards, recognized as one of the top loyalty programs in the industry. As a hotel management company, thanks to this agreement, we improve our value proposition to owners, as we add to the great know-how and experience of operating all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean.”

Registry Collection Hotels is a selection of hotels handpicked for their experiences in destinations with individuality, elevated by design and service, key values shared by Palladium Hotel Groups’ brands. As part of the agreement, Palladium Hotel Groups’ two all-inclusive luxury brands Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and TRS Hotels will join Wyndham’s leading luxury Registry Collection brand. These include:

Family All-Inclusive Vacations with Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts: The hotels offer an all-inclusive experience with an array of sports and leisure activities, entertainment, excellent dining options, and services and facilities for families, couples, and business groups.

Adults Only All-Inclusive Luxury Resorts with TRS Hotels: An adults-only experience with butler service and personalized attention for couples and single travelers around the world.

Through this alliance, both companies seek to strengthen their leadership position in the region and continue expanding while delivering standards in tourist destinations in the Caribbean. By joining the Registry Collection, Palladium Hotel Group’s hotels will maintain their individuality while tapping into the global scale of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program with more than 94 million enrolled members. At the same time, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will benefit from Palladium Hotel Group’s history as a hotel management company in all-inclusive resorts in the Americas, especially in the Caribbean.

The first four properties to join Registry Collection Hotels under this alliance include:

Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa, and Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa in Riviera Maya (Mexico): Situated along the coast of the Riviera Maya, the resort complex is located between Playa del Carmen and Tulum. These three hotels are all-inclusive for couples or friends or families seeking adventure. The property has 1,100 rooms, as well as a gastronomy-wide offer, including nine restaurants à la carte, 21 themed bars, six freshwater pools, activities created for families, as well as the wellness center Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness.

TRS Yucatan Hotel in Riviera Maya (Mexico): The hotel welcomes adults seeking privacy and personalized holidays with a butler and 24-hour room service while also offering unlimited access to global cuisines, amenities, access to an infinity pool, a VIP adults-only beach, and the Chic Cabaret & Restaurant, a three-hour gastro show with over 20 artists, and a varied gourmet menu.

Additional Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and TRS Hotels properties upcoming this August and September under the Registry Collection as part of the agreement include:

Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa in Costa Mujeres, Mexico

Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort & Spa in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

Grand Palladium Palace Resort Spa & Casino, Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa, and Grand Palladium Bávaro Suites Resort & Spa in Playa Bávaro, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

TRS Turquesa Hotel in Playa Bávaro, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

TRS Cap Cana Hotel in Cap Cana, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa in Montego Bay, Jamacia

Grand Palladium Imbassaí Resort & Spa in Imbassaí, Brazil

In addition to these properties, the Dominican Fiesta Hotel & Casino in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) also managed by Palladium Hotel Group, will be joining Trademark Collection by Wyndham.

All 15 properties will become part of the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program.