STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Dropped Week Over Week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—As anticipated ahead of Halloween, U.S. hotel performance fell week over week, according to STR‘s latest data through October 30, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance October 24-30, 2021 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 58.9 percent (down 5.7 percent)

ADR: $127.70 (up 1.5 percent)

RevPAR: $75.28 (down 4.3 percent)

Even with a drop in performance levels from previous weeks, comparisons with the matching week in 2019 improved because Halloween 2019 was on a Thursday and created a more significant disruption in business travel and groups.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa saw the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 4.8 percent to 65.7 percent). The market also reported the largest increases in ADR (up 18.2 percent to $131.57) and RevPAR (up 23.9 percent to $86.43) when compared with 2019.

Oahu Island reported the steepest occupancy decline from 2019 (down 42.2 percent to 46.5 percent).

The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 49.6 percent to $96.22) and Oahu Island (down 46.6 percent to $96.09).