Arcsine Completes Renovation of the Carmel Mission Inn

OAKLAND, California—Arcsine announces the completion of the Carmel Mission Inn renovation, a boutique hotel located in Carmel-by-the-Sea in California. The natural setting and Bohemian art scene of Carmel serve as the inspiration behind the common areas, including the exterior courtyard, lobby, outdoor pool terrace, and the hotel’s recently opened gastropub, Shearwater Tavern. Arcsine placed emphasis on distinctive yet natural local materials such as chevron wood floors, hand-crafted tiles, shiplap detailing, and the use of caning to create a cottage-like feeling reminiscent of the setting found in downtown Carmel.

Across from the protected Carmel River State Beach off the Pacific Coast Highway, Carmel Mission Inn features a coastal palette that evokes the California coastline—comprised of beaches, rocky coast ranges, Monterey pines, and blue sea. The entry courtyard provides an outdoor setting showcasing sectionals and benches nearby fire pits, and the setting also has outdoor light fixtures and Ethimo lanterns.

Upon entry, a floor mosaic acts as a permanent area rug. Wooden reception desks with woven inserts and a moss wall created by Planted Design connect the interiors to the outdoors. Shiplap detailing, monochromatic shelving, and painted stone fireplace act as a blank canvas for the mix of furniture, patterns, and textures found throughout the lounge. The furnishings and artwork give the impression they have been collected over time. Research went into sourcing local artwork for the hotel’s gallery walls found in both the lounge and dining room.

“Materials play off the elements while rich textiles and one-of-a-kind objects will be discovered through vintage doors, local artwork, and distinct motifs that encourage the guest to look, then look again,” Director of Interiors Elizabeth Dillon explains. “Unexpected yet memorable moments are crafted and will remain with guests for years to come.”

A 1970s-inspired host stand and entry feature millwork with caning and a working record player welcome guests to the Inn’s completely 88-seat gastropub. In the main dining room, geometric tile flooring expands the space while walnut beams add an element of movement. A retractable clouded glass door allows a private dining experience within the main dining room.