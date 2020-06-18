HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. hotel performance data for the week of June 7-13 showed another small rise from previous weeks and less severe year-over-year declines, according to STR.

Compared to the same week last year, occupancy fell 43.4 percent year-over-year to 41.7 percent, average daily rate (ADR) dropped 33.9 percent to $89.09, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined 62.6 percent to $37.15.

U.S. Hotel Industry KPIs June 7-13, 2020 vs. June 9-15, 2019 Occupancy: -43.4% to 41.7%

ADR: -33.9% to $89.09

RevPAR: -62.6% to $37.15

Previous weekly nationwide occupancy levels were: 39.3 percent (May 31-June 6), 36.4 percent (May 24-30), 35.3 percent (May 17-23), 32.3 percent (May 10-16), 30.3 percent (May 3-9), 28.8 percent (April 26-May 2), 26.2 percent (April 19-25), 24.4 percent (April 12-18), and 22 percent (April 5-11).

Advertisement

“Powered by the slow and steady rise in weekly demand, the industry clawed its way above 40 percent occupancy,” said Alison Hoyt, STR’s senior director of consulting and analytics. “That was still down substantially from the comparable week last year (73.6 percent) but an obvious improvement from the country’s low point in mid-April. As we have noted, the drive-to destinations with access to beaches, mountains, and parks continue to lead the early leisure recovery. With more consistent demand, we’re beginning to see more pricing confidence in those areas as well.”

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy for the week of June 7-13 than the national average—37.2 percent—but slightly higher ADR ($91.65). Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Va., was the only one of those major markets to reach a 50 percent occupancy level (53.3 percent). The next highest occupancy levels were registered in Phoenix (47.6 percent), New York (45.7 percent), and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla. (44.7 percent). Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (10.8 percent), Boston (25.7 percent), and Orlando, Fla. (26.4 percent). Of note, in Seattle, occupancy was 31.5 percent, up slightly from 29.5 percent the week prior.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE