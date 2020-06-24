Circa Resort & Casino to Open in Las Vegas in October

LAS VEGAS – CEO and Developer Derek Stevens recently announced his newest Downtown Las Vegas property, Circa Resort & Casino, will debut October 28, 2020.

Previously slated for a December 2020 launch, the 1.25 million-square-foot integrated casino-resort will open with its first five floors of amenities and parking hub—Garage Mahal—ahead of schedule. Upon completion, the resort will have approximately 1,000 employees.

To achieve this expedited timeline, Stevens reallocated construction resources from Circa’s hotel tower to the first five floors. Slated for completion at the end of 2020, the tower will house Circa’s 777 rooms and suites starting on the eighth floor; room reservations will go live June 24. Guests looking to visit prior to the tower opening can reserve rooms at the D Las Vegas or Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, also owned by Stevens, and can access Circa’s pool in addition to its public amenities.

“Sometimes life throws you curveballs, and 2020 has been an unpredictable year for the entire world,” said Stevens. “However, thanks to the creativity and ingenuity from our partners at McCarthy Building Companies Inc. and Tré Builders, we can move forward on this accelerated path and have an opening unlike Las Vegas has experienced. We are excited to see what the future holds and to give visitors and locals something to celebrate.”

Located on the Fremont Street Experience (FSE), Circa will offer guests the following amenities on October 28:

A three-story, stadium-style sportsbook with a 78-million-pixel high-definition screen will be viewable throughout Circa’s two-story casino and have a capacity to host up to 1,000 guests. Operated by Stevens’ sports betting venture Circa Sports, the third floor will house a dedicated broadcast studio for Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN), offering bettors in-depth expert analysis daily from broadcasters, athletes, and industry professionals.

Circa’s year-round pool amphitheater will be an outdoor entertainment destination for sports watching, special events, and parties, with a 14-million-pixel screen over Circa’s six temperature-controlled pools and two spas. Larger groups can partake in one of the pool’s Super Cabanas, which can host up to 50 guests. Situated on Circa’s fifth floor, it will have its own food and beverage venue and music from DJs and special guests.

Food and beverage concepts will include Saginaw’s Delicatessen, a family-style deli from Michigan restaurateur Paul Saginaw; Barry’s Downtown Prime, a steakhouse from Chef Barry S. Dakake and his collaborators at Make It Happen Hospitality; Victory Burger & Wings Co., a sports bar created by the founding family of the 102-year-old American Coney Island; and Project BBQ, a local food truck helmed by Chef Rex Bernales that will have a permanent home at Circa.

Circa’s two-story casino will have 1,350 slot machines and 49 table games.

Vegas Vickie, Las Vegas’ neon kicking cowgirl, will return to Downtown Las Vegas in the resort’s lobby.

Garage Mahal will open as the first fully integrated ride-share hub conceived for a new gaming resort.

In addition, Pan-Asian eatery 8 East from Downtown Las Vegas’ Chef Dan Coughlin will open in December 2020.

