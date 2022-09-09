Finance & DevelopmentFinanceSTR: U.S. Hotel Performance Dips From Previous Week
STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Dips From Previous Week

By LODGING Staff
september 2022

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance dipped from the previous week but continued to improve in comparison with 2019, according to STR’s latest data through September 3, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance

August 28-September 3, 2022

Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:
Occupancy: 62.8 percent (up 3.1 percent)
ADR: $147.14 (up 20.9 percent)
RevPAR: $92.45 (up 24.6 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Miami reported the largest increase over 2019 in occupancy (up 30.1 percent to 62.2 percent) and RevPAR (up 86.5 percent to $112.37).

San Diego reported the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 50.1 percent to $222.47).

San Francisco was the only market to show a decrease in RevPAR over 2019 (down 16.2 percent to $151.62).

