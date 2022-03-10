STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Decreases from Previous Week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance decreased from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through March 5, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance

February 27, 2022-March 5, 2022

Percentage change from 2019 comparable week
Occupancy: 61.2 percent (down 8.2 percent)
ADR: $137.96 (up 4.7 percent)
RevPAR: $84.39 (down 3.8 percent)

While none of the Top 25 Markets showed an occupancy increase over 2019, Norfolk/Virginia Beach came closest to its 2019 comparable (down 0.8 percent to 56.3 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 36.8 percent to 51.0 percent).

Miami posted the highest ADR (up 27.3 percent to $311.19) and RevPAR (up 25.0 percent to $254.37) increases over 2019.

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 64.2 percent to $87.61) and Washington, D.C. (down 38.9 percent to $74.70).

