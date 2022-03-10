Vision Hospitality Group Approaches 25th Anniversary

CHATTANOOGA—Vision Hospitality Group celebrates its 25th anniversary beginning this April. The company’s portfolio spans the United States, and Vision plans to continue its growth with new real estate investments and developments this year.

“As we approach two-and-a-half decades of sustained growth, we feel our success is a product of a strong vision to recognize and leverage opportunities in all economic environments,” says Founder, President, and CEO Mitch Patel. “We look ahead toward continued, thoughtful growth and abundant opportunities for our partners and stakeholders in the years to come.”

Founded in 1997, Vision Hospitality Group started when Patel developed and managed the company’s first hotel that year—the Homewood Suites by Hilton, Chattanooga/Hamilton Place. The company’s following ten hotels were developed and opened during the economic aftermath of 9/11, which impacted the travel industry. Vision Hospitality Group pivoted and gained an understanding of how to adapt to the hospitality and financial industries. These lessons, along with a foundation of core values were the guiding principles that led to continued growth through the Great Recession and the unprecedented challenges of the last few years.

During the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, Vision Hospitality Group launched eight new hotels such as The Grady (Louisville) and Kinley Hotels (Cincinnati and Chattanooga), along with food and beverage programs at each property.

Most recently in 2021, Vision Hospitality Group introduced their wholly-owned subsidiary, Humanist Hospitality. Humanist provides a solution for hotel management including human resources, sales and marketing, revenue management, and rooftop bars and restaurant operations.

Vision Hospitality Group’s recent successes can be attributed to its operations, social responsibility, and environmental consciousness practices. Leadership and hotel teams share an investment in the company’s culture as the company approaches its 25th anniversary.

“We are excited to mark our 25th year in April with our partners, executives, hotel leaders, and families with a celebration gala at one of Chattanooga’s beloved landmarks, The Hunter Museum of American Art,” says Patel. “Other celebrations and events will continue throughout the year to express our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve and those who serve them.”

Looking ahead as Vision Hospitality Group’s market cap approaches $1 billion, Patel aims to expand its footprint through investments, acquisitions, and repositioning opportunities. Patel also aims to continue Vision Hospitality Group’s growth by working with current partners as well as building new relationships in targeted markets.