STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases With Holiday Weekend Travel

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Helped by Presidents’ Day weekend, U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week and showed improvement against 2019 comparables, according to STR’s latest data through February 19, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance February 13-19, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 59.1 percent (down 8.4 percent)

ADR: $140.11 (up 8.4 percent)

RevPAR: $82.87 (down 0.8 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach recorded the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 5.7 percent to 55.0 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 29. percent to 54.3 percent).

Miami posted the highest ADR increase over 2019 (up 28.0 percent to $347.48), followed by Super Bowl LVI host, Los Angeles (up 26.4 percent to $225.07).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 42.6 percent to $95.16) and Houston (down 31.1 percent to $53.14).