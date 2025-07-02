Shiji Upgrades Reviewpro Reputation’s AI Responses

HOLLYWOOD, Florida—Shiji announced a significant upgrade to Reviewpro Reputation’s AI Responses feature. With one click, hoteliers can generate context-aware response drafts aligned with tone preferences, property insights, and guest feedback so they can redirect staff time toward guest service. Just one month into a trial, HM Hotels used AI responses to respond to over 82 percent of 661 reviews received, with a response time for negative and neutral reviews under 2.7 days, with a 100 percent response rate on platforms like Google, Booking.com, and Tripadvisor.

Reviewpro Reputation’s enhanced AI Responses automatically generate drafts in response to online reviews, complete with acknowledgment of both praise and critique. Clients define their tone (formal, friendly, empathetic, and the new “Business Casual”), preferred length, and signature template, and the tool integrates “Property Insights” to ensure that replies align with the brand’s voice.

“AI Review Responses is not just about responding fast. It lets hotels efficiently respond in a brand-aligned voice and frees staff to focus on delivering remarkable guest experiences,” said Rafael Patiño, senior director of product management at Reviewpro Reputation. “The new bulk generation option takes efficiency to the next level. It allows teams to generate responses for multiple reviews at once. This helps staff save valuable time and maintain full control over the responses sent.”

Key upgrades:

