WASHINGTON—U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ February employment report, which confirms that 73 percent of the jobs lost are in leisure and hospitality (L&H):

“The overall jobs report today may be good economic news for certain sectors, but nearly three quarters (73 percent) of all jobs still lost due to the pandemic are in leisure and hospitality. The sector’s uneven recovery is due to the lack of available workers, and revenues are down due to a lack of inbound international travelers and the deep reduction in business travel and professional events. Today’s job numbers reflect the great need to accelerate the return of business and international inbound travel and the recovery of these leisure and hospitality positions.”

“While overall U.S. employment is just 1.4 percent below 2019 levels, leisure and hospitality is down a disproportionate 9 percent. Urgent action is needed by both the administration and Congress to bolster inbound international travel, restore business travel, and ensure an even recovery across all sectors.”

Measures before the Administration and Congress to boost the travel industry’s recovery include: