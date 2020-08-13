HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. hotel performance data for the week of August 2-8, 2020, showed slightly higher occupancy and room rates from the previous week, according to STR.

U.S. Hotel Industry KPIs Aug. 2-8 2020 vs. Aug. 4-10, 2019 Occupancy: 49.9% (-32.6%)

ADR: $100.88 (-24.9%)

RevPAR: $50.37 (-49.4%)

Compared to the week of August 4-10, 2019, occupancy declined 32.6 percent to 49.9 percent, average daily rate (ADR) dropped 24.9 percent to $100.88, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell 49.4 percent to $50.37.

U.S. occupancy has risen week over week for 16 of the last 17 weeks, although growth in demand (i.e., room nights sold) has slowed.

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets during the week of August 2-8, 2020, showed lower occupancy (41.7 percent) and ADR ($98.90) than all other markets.

Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia, was the only one of those major markets to reach a 60 percent occupancy level (66.9 percent). Three additional markets reached or surpassed 50 percent occupancy: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-New Jersey (58.5 percent); Detroit, Michigan (52.5 percent); and San Diego, California (51.1 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (20.2 percent), and Orlando, Florida (29.6 percent).

