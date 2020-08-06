HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. hotel performance data for the week of July 26 through August 1, 2020, showed slightly higher occupancy and room rates from the previous week, according to STR.

U.S. Hotel Industry KPIs July 26-Aug. 1, 2020 vs. July 28-Aug. 3, 2019 Occupancy: 48.9% (-34.5%)

ADR: $100.04 (-25.3%)

RevPAR: $48.96 (-51.1%)

Compared to July 28 through August 3, 2019, occupancy declined 34.5 percent to 48.9 percent, average daily rate (ADR) fell 25.3 percent to $100.04, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) dropped 51.1 percent to $48.96.

U.S. occupancy has risen week over week for 15 of the last 16 weeks, although growth in demand (i.e., room nights sold) has slowed.

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (41.4 percent) and ADR ($97.58) than all other markets during the week of July 26 through August 1, 2020.

Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Va., was the only one of those major markets to reach and surpass a 60 percent occupancy level (64.1 percent). Three additional markets reached or surpassed 50 percent occupancy: Detroit (54.3 percent); San Diego, Calif. (53.1 percent); and Philadelphia-New Jersey (51.4 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the final week of July included Oahu Island, Hawaii (21.4 percent) and New Orleans (29.7 percent).

